TerrAscend Corp Promotes Lynn Gefen to Key Role

TerrAscend Corp. has promoted Lynn Gefen to the role of Chief People and Legal Officer, enhancing her responsibilities alongside her current position as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary. This strategic move aligns with TerrAscend’s commitment to streamlining operations and optimizing resources, as highlighted by CEO Ziad Ghanem. Gefen’s expanded role comes with a salary increase and stock options, reflecting her significant contributions to the company’s leadership team since 2022.

