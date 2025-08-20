Markets

TerrAscend To Buy Back Up To $10 Mln Of Shares

August 20, 2025 — 08:09 am EDT

(RTTNews) - TerrAscend Corp. (TRSSF), a provider of cannabis products, Wednesday said its Board has authorized the company to buy back up to $10 million of shares over a 12-month period.

Jason Wild, Executive Chairman of TerrAscend, said, "We believe our shares represent compelling value at current levels, especially in the context of recent federal regulatory momentum. This program provides us with the flexibility to allocate capital opportunistically while staying focused on operational excellence and revenue growth."

