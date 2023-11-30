News & Insights

TerraPower, Uranium Energy to partner for uranium fuel supply

November 30, 2023 — 07:37 am EST

Written by Roshia Sabu for Reuters

Nov 30 (Reuters) - North America-focused Uranium Energy UEC.A and TerraPower, Bill Gates' advanced nuclear reactor company, will explore the potential supply of uranium for TerraPower's Natrium reactor and energy storage system, the companies said on Thursday.

The Natrium demonstration project, being built in Wyoming, would be a commercial scale plant upon completion and begin operations within a decade.

The new advanced reactors, like the one TerraPower is developing, are expected to be smaller than traditional nuclear plants and to run on a fuel enriched up to 20% uranium called high assay low enriched uranium or HALEU.

The fuel, which the Biden administration sees as critical in cutting carbon emissions, is expected to be used in reactors in the works by U.S. companies.

