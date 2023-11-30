News & Insights

TerraPower, Uranium Energy To Collaborate On Domestic Uranium Fuel Supply For Natrium Reactor

November 30, 2023 — 06:47 am EST

(RTTNews) - TerraPower and Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) announced a memorandum of understanding with objectives of reestablishing domestic supply chains of uranium fuel. The companies will explore the potential supply of uranium for TerraPower's first-of-kind Natrium reactor and energy storage system.

The Natrium demonstration project, being built in Kemmerer, Wyoming, will be a commercial scale plant upon completion and will begin operations within a decade.

The Natrium technology is a 345-megawatt sodium-cooled fast reactor coupled with a molten salt-based energy storage system than can boost power output to 500-megawatts to serve peak demand: making it the ideal technology to pair with energy grids that have high penetrations of renewable resources.

Uranium Energy noted that the Natrium reactor is the only advanced reactor that can provide stability to the grid with clean, baseload energy while seamlessly boosting output to meet variable power needs.

