Terran Orbital Granted $15.2 Mln Contract From U.S. Space Force

March 05, 2024 — 06:58 am EST

(RTTNews) - Terran Orbital Corp. (LLAP), a manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, said that it has been awarded a $15.2 million contract to provide Ambassador Class satellite platforms, along with solar arrays and support equipment, to the Air Force Research Laboratory or AFRL.

The company noted that the contract, managed through Axient Corporation, will integrate payloads onto these ESPA-Grande size space vehicle platforms to support specific United States Space Force missions. Delivery is planned in the fourth quarter of 2024.

