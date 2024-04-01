Terran Orbital Corporation Q4 Loss misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) revealed Loss for fourth quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$42.8 million, or -$0.21 per share. This compares with -$33.0 million, or -$0.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.9% to $31.6 million from $31.9 million last year.

Terran Orbital Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$42.8 Mln. vs. -$33.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.21 vs. -$0.34 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $31.6 Mln vs. $31.9 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.