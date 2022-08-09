Terran Orbital Corporation Q2 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) announced Loss for its second quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled -$32.27 million, or -$0.23 per share. This compares with -$8.86 million, or -$0.11 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 127.2% to $21.36 million from $9.40 million last year.

Terran Orbital Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$32.27 Mln. vs. -$8.86 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.23 vs. -$0.11 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $21.36 Mln vs. $9.40 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.