Terran Orbital Corp - (LLAP) Price Target Increased by 8.73% to 7.72

The average one-year price target for Terran Orbital Corp - (NYSE:LLAP) has been revised to 7.72 / share. This is an increase of 8.73% from the prior estimate of 7.10 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.36 to a high of 12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 439.96% from the latest reported closing price of 1.43 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 174 funds or institutions reporting positions in Terran Orbital Corp -. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 17.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LLAP is 0.73%, an increase of 228.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.86% to 71,334K shares. The put/call ratio of LLAP is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lockheed Martin holds 13,482K shares representing 9.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,206K shares, representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LLAP by 209,655.72% over the last quarter.

Beach Point Capital Management holds 12,744K shares representing 8.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,838K shares, representing a decrease of 55.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LLAP by 11.33% over the last quarter.

Stone Point Wealth holds 6,706K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,916K shares, representing a decrease of 3.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LLAP by 2.36% over the last quarter.

Blue Barn Wealth holds 5,892K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,382K shares, representing a decrease of 8.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LLAP by 101,114.57% over the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 5,685K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

