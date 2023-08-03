News & Insights

Stocks
LLAP

Terran Orbital Corp - (LLAP) Price Target Decreased by 15.57% to 6.52

August 03, 2023 — 04:09 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for Terran Orbital Corp - (NYSE:LLAP) has been revised to 6.52 / share. This is an decrease of 15.57% from the prior estimate of 7.72 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.36 to a high of 12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 334.64% from the latest reported closing price of 1.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 167 funds or institutions reporting positions in Terran Orbital Corp -. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 10.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LLAP is 0.75%, an increase of 353.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.61% to 71,252K shares. LLAP / Terran Orbital Corp - Class A Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of LLAP is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LLAP / Terran Orbital Corp - Class A Shares Held by Institutions

Lockheed Martin holds 13,482K shares representing 8.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,206K shares, representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LLAP by 209,655.72% over the last quarter.

Beach Point Capital Management holds 12,744K shares representing 7.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,838K shares, representing a decrease of 55.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LLAP by 11.33% over the last quarter.

Stone Point Wealth holds 6,706K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,916K shares, representing a decrease of 3.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LLAP by 2.36% over the last quarter.

Blue Barn Wealth holds 5,892K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,382K shares, representing a decrease of 8.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LLAP by 101,114.57% over the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 5,685K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LLAP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.