Terramin Australia Secures Major EPC Contract for Zinc Project

Terramin Australia Limited has announced the signing of a significant US$336 million EPC contract with Sinosteel Equipment & Engineering Co. Ltd. for the development of its Tala Hamza Zinc Project in Algeria. The project, which includes the construction of a 2.0mtpa process plant and underground mine, is expected to boost the Algerian economy and set a benchmark for global mining standards. Construction is set to commence in the coming weeks, marking a major milestone for Terramin and its partners.

