Terramin Australia Names New Director with Share Interest

Terramin Australia Limited (AU:TZN) has released an update.
Terramin Australia Limited has announced the appointment of Martin Janes as a director, effective December 1, 2024. Janes holds a significant interest in the company, with 125,974 ordinary fully paid shares through the Janes Super Fund. This move could be of interest to investors looking at Terramin’s leadership and shareholding dynamics.
