Terramin Australia Advances Tala Hamza Zinc Project

Terramin Australia Limited is making headway with its Tala Hamza Zinc Project in Algeria, as the government has secured land for construction, allowing the company to advance negotiations for funding and construction. The company also reported a cash balance of $0.3 million and secured a $1 million debt facility, while appointing Alan Broome AM as a new Non-executive Director. These developments come amid strong zinc prices driven by Chinese stimulus and limited supply.

