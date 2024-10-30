Terrain Minerals Unveils Promising Exploration Updates

Terrain Minerals Ltd (AU:TMX) has released an update.

Terrain Minerals Limited has identified high-priority nickel and copper targets at its Lort River Project, setting the stage for further exploration in early 2025. The company has also completed a drilling campaign at its Smokebush Gold Project with promising historical results, indicating potential for a significant gold discovery. Additionally, Terrain successfully raised over $1 million through a share placement to support its exploration activities.

