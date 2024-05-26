Terrain Minerals Unveils Major REE and Gallium Finds

Terrain Minerals Ltd (AU:TMX) has released an update.

Terrain Minerals Ltd has disclosed significant Gallium and Rare Earth Element (REE) discoveries at its Larin’s Lane project, part of the Smokebush project in Western Australia. The company reports high-grade REE intersections with notable concentrations of magnetic rare earth oxides, bolstering the region’s reputation for REE mineralization. Additionally, Gallium intersections revealed promising results, with widths up to 64 meters and concentrations as high as 53.74 ppm Ga2O3.

For further insights into AU:TMX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.