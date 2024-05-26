News & Insights

Stocks

Terrain Minerals Unveils Major REE and Gallium Finds

May 26, 2024 — 06:57 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Terrain Minerals Ltd (AU:TMX) has released an update.

Terrain Minerals Ltd has disclosed significant Gallium and Rare Earth Element (REE) discoveries at its Larin’s Lane project, part of the Smokebush project in Western Australia. The company reports high-grade REE intersections with notable concentrations of magnetic rare earth oxides, bolstering the region’s reputation for REE mineralization. Additionally, Gallium intersections revealed promising results, with widths up to 64 meters and concentrations as high as 53.74 ppm Ga2O3.

For further insights into AU:TMX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.