Terrain Minerals Reveals Promising Gold Discovery

November 11, 2024 — 04:47 pm EST

Terrain Minerals Ltd (AU:TMX) has released an update.

Terrain Minerals Ltd has announced promising results from their recent drilling at the Wildflower Gold Project, revealing significant gold mineralisation. This discovery, particularly the supergene mineralisation at the Cotta site, suggests potential for further lucrative gold sources, prompting plans for additional exploration. With gold prices soaring, Terrain’s findings could capture investor interest in the burgeoning Western Australian gold sector.

