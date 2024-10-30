Terrain Minerals Plans New Securities Issue

Terrain Minerals Ltd (AU:TMX) has released an update.

Terrain Minerals Ltd has announced a proposed issue of 20 million options as part of a new securities placement, which will be exercisable at 140% of the five-day volume-weighted average price at the grant date and expiring in November 2029. This move could intrigue investors looking for opportunities in the mining sector, providing potential for future financial growth.

For further insights into AU:TMX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.