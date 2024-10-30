Terrain Minerals Plans New Securities Issue

News & Insights

Terrain Minerals Ltd (AU:TMX) has released an update.

Terrain Minerals Ltd has announced a proposed issue of 20 million options as part of a new securities placement, which will be exercisable at 140% of the five-day volume-weighted average price at the grant date and expiring in November 2029. This move could intrigue investors looking for opportunities in the mining sector, providing potential for future financial growth.

