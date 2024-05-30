Terrain Minerals Outlines Future Prospects

Terrain Minerals Ltd (AU:TMX) has released an update.

Terrain Minerals Ltd has released an investor presentation detailing its current operational and financial status without introducing new data. The document includes forward-looking statements about potential future performance, highlighting risks such as market fluctuations and regulatory challenges. It is underscored that all information presented should be considered in conjunction with Terrain Minerals’ continuous disclosures to the ASX.

