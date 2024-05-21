News & Insights

Stocks

Terrain Minerals Options Expire Unexercised

May 21, 2024 — 01:57 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Terrain Minerals Ltd (AU:TMX) has released an update.

Terrain Minerals Limited has announced the cessation of over 85 million options due to their expiry on May 20, 2024, without being exercised or converted. The options were set at an exercise price of $0.015, and the announcement was made on May 21, 2024. This move potentially affects shareholders and investors who held these options.

For further insights into AU:TMX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.