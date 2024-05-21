Terrain Minerals Options Expire Unexercised

Terrain Minerals Ltd (AU:TMX) has released an update.

Terrain Minerals Limited has announced the cessation of over 85 million options due to their expiry on May 20, 2024, without being exercised or converted. The options were set at an exercise price of $0.015, and the announcement was made on May 21, 2024. This move potentially affects shareholders and investors who held these options.

For further insights into AU:TMX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.