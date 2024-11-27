Terrain Minerals Ltd Gains Strong Shareholder Support

Terrain Minerals Ltd (AU:TMX) has released an update.
Terrain Minerals Ltd (ASX: TMX) successfully passed all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting, including director elections and approvals for share issuance. The overwhelmingly positive votes reflect strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic initiatives. Investors will likely watch closely as the company continues to execute its growth plans.
