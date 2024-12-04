Terrain Minerals Director Sees Change in Indirect Holdings

Terrain Minerals Ltd (AU:TMX) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Terrain Minerals Ltd has reported a change in the indirect interest of its director, Mr. Justin Virgin, following the issuance of 8 million unlisted options. The options, valued at an indicative price of $0.0022 each, were issued at no cost as approved by shareholders during the company’s recent AGM. This move could potentially impact investor perceptions and trading activities related to the company’s stocks.
For further insights into AU:TMX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Can MicroStrategy Stock Reach Around $1,000? Here’s What This Investor Expects
- Bank of America Chimes in on Intel Stock, Warning of a Bumpy Road Ahead
- ‘Don’t Jump on the Bandwagon,’ Says J.P. Morgan About Super Micro Computer Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.