Terrain Minerals Director Sees Change in Indirect Holdings

Terrain Minerals Ltd (AU:TMX) has released an update.

Terrain Minerals Ltd has reported a change in the indirect interest of its director, Mr. Justin Virgin, following the issuance of 8 million unlisted options. The options, valued at an indicative price of $0.0022 each, were issued at no cost as approved by shareholders during the company’s recent AGM. This move could potentially impact investor perceptions and trading activities related to the company’s stocks.

