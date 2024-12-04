Terrain Minerals’ Director Expands Stake with New Options

Terrain Minerals Ltd (AU:TMX) has released an update.
Terrain Minerals Ltd has reported a significant increase in its director’s holdings, with Jason Stanley Macdonald acquiring 4 million unlisted options at an indicative value of $0.0022 each. This acquisition, approved by shareholders, enhances the director’s stake, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future growth.
