Terrain Minerals Director Adjusts Stake

May 21, 2024 — 02:07 am EDT

Terrain Minerals Ltd (AU:TMX) has released an update.

Terrain Minerals Ltd has reported an update on the shareholding of Director Justin Virgin, detailing changes in his indirect interests in the company. Virgin disposed of a total of 734,375 unlisted options on 20 May 2024, through entities associated with him, but retains a significant number of shares and options. No transaction value was reported as the options were disposed of at no cost.

