Terrain Minerals Director Adjusts Stake

Terrain Minerals Ltd has reported an update on the shareholding of Director Justin Virgin, detailing changes in his indirect interests in the company. Virgin disposed of a total of 734,375 unlisted options on 20 May 2024, through entities associated with him, but retains a significant number of shares and options. No transaction value was reported as the options were disposed of at no cost.

