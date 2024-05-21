Terrain Minerals Director Adjusts Holdings

News & Insights

Terrain Minerals Ltd (AU:TMX) has released an update.

Terrain Minerals Limited has disclosed a change in the holdings of its director, Mr Justin Virgin, reporting that he has disposed of a total of 734,375 unlisted options through director-related entities. The options, priced at $0.015, were due on 20 May 2024, with no monetary consideration involved in the disposal. The update follows the ASX listing rule 3.19A.2 and is part of the company’s regular disclosure obligations.

