Terrain Minerals Director Adjusts Holdings

Terrain Minerals Ltd (AU:TMX) has released an update.

Terrain Minerals Limited has disclosed a change in the holdings of its director, Mr Justin Virgin, reporting that he has disposed of a total of 734,375 unlisted options through director-related entities. The options, priced at $0.015, were due on 20 May 2024, with no monetary consideration involved in the disposal. The update follows the ASX listing rule 3.19A.2 and is part of the company’s regular disclosure obligations.

For further insights into AU:TMX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.