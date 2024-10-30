Terrain Minerals Announces Upcoming Annual General Meeting

Terrain Minerals Ltd (AU:TMX) has released an update.

Terrain Minerals Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting will take place on November 28, 2024, in West Perth, WA. Shareholders can access meeting materials online, as the company opts for digital communication to enhance accessibility. This move aligns with Terrain Minerals’ focus on engaging with its stakeholders efficiently.

