News & Insights

Stocks

Terrain Minerals Announces Upcoming Annual General Meeting

October 30, 2024 — 02:33 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Terrain Minerals Ltd (AU:TMX) has released an update.

Terrain Minerals Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting will take place on November 28, 2024, in West Perth, WA. Shareholders can access meeting materials online, as the company opts for digital communication to enhance accessibility. This move aligns with Terrain Minerals’ focus on engaging with its stakeholders efficiently.

For further insights into AU:TMX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.