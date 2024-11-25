Terrain Minerals Advances Wildflower Gold Project Drilling

Terrain Minerals Ltd (AU:TMX) has released an update.
Terrain Minerals Ltd is advancing its Wildflower Gold Project in Western Australia with a high-impact drilling campaign set to commence in December 2024, targeting newly identified structures that may lead to a significant gold discovery. The company is building on positive results from earlier drilling, aiming to capitalize on the current high gold prices. Results from this initiative are anticipated to be unveiled by January 2025, potentially enhancing shareholder value.
