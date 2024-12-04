Terrain Minerals Advances Gallium Project Amid Rising Demand

Terrain Minerals Ltd (AU:TMX) has released an update.

Terrain Minerals Ltd is advancing its Larin’s Lane Gallium project in Western Australia with new metallurgical studies to optimize gallium extraction, a critical metal in high demand. The company plans to significantly expand its drilling activities to explore untapped mineralization potential, aiming to bolster its resource estimates and attract international partners. These strategic moves come amidglobal marketshifts, highlighting Terrain’s commitment to capitalizing on gallium’s economic prospects.

