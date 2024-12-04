News & Insights

Terrain Minerals Advances Gallium Project Amid Rising Demand

December 04, 2024 — 04:31 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Terrain Minerals Ltd (AU:TMX) has released an update.

Terrain Minerals Ltd is advancing its Larin’s Lane Gallium project in Western Australia with new metallurgical studies to optimize gallium extraction, a critical metal in high demand. The company plans to significantly expand its drilling activities to explore untapped mineralization potential, aiming to bolster its resource estimates and attract international partners. These strategic moves come amidglobal marketshifts, highlighting Terrain’s commitment to capitalizing on gallium’s economic prospects.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

TipRanks
