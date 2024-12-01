News & Insights

Terragen Holdings Unveils New Employee Share Options

December 01, 2024 — 04:27 pm EST

Terragen Holdings Ltd (AU:TGH) has released an update.

Terragen Holdings Ltd has announced the issuance of 10.9 million unquoted share options, each with an exercise price of $0.04, as part of an employee incentive scheme. These options are not meant to be quoted on the ASX, highlighting the company’s strategy to motivate and retain its workforce through equity incentives. This move could potentially influence the company’s stock market performance and investor interest.

