Terragen Holdings Suspends Trading for Capital Raise

Terragen Holdings Ltd (AU:TGH) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Terragen Holdings Limited has requested a trading halt on its shares as it prepares to announce the outcome of an institutional placement and an accelerated entitlement offer. The halt is expected to last until December 9, 2024, allowing the company to finalize its capital raise details. Investors are keenly watching for further updates that could impact Terragen’s market standing.

For further insights into AU:TGH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.