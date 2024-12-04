News & Insights

Stocks

Terragen Holdings Suspends Trading for Capital Raise

December 04, 2024 — 07:18 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Terragen Holdings Ltd (AU:TGH) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Terragen Holdings Limited has requested a trading halt on its shares as it prepares to announce the outcome of an institutional placement and an accelerated entitlement offer. The halt is expected to last until December 9, 2024, allowing the company to finalize its capital raise details. Investors are keenly watching for further updates that could impact Terragen’s market standing.

For further insights into AU:TGH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.