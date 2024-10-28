Terragen Holdings Reports Positive Trial Results and Innovations

Terragen Holdings Ltd (AU:TGH) has released an update.

Terragen Holdings announced promising interim results from their beef feedlot trials with the MYLO probiotic feed supplement, showing potential improvements in weight gain. Meanwhile, their Great Land Plus product demonstrated benefits for soil health, reducing chemical fertilizer use and increasing pasture growth. The company continues to invest in research and development, signaling strong commitment to innovative agricultural solutions.

For further insights into AU:TGH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.