News & Insights

Stocks

Terragen Holdings Reports Positive Trial Results and Innovations

October 28, 2024 — 04:16 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Terragen Holdings Ltd (AU:TGH) has released an update.

Terragen Holdings announced promising interim results from their beef feedlot trials with the MYLO probiotic feed supplement, showing potential improvements in weight gain. Meanwhile, their Great Land Plus product demonstrated benefits for soil health, reducing chemical fertilizer use and increasing pasture growth. The company continues to invest in research and development, signaling strong commitment to innovative agricultural solutions.

For further insights into AU:TGH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.