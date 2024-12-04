Terragen Holdings Ltd Announces A$5 Million Equity Raising

Terragen Holdings Ltd (AU:TGH) has released an update.
Terragen Holdings Ltd is launching a significant A$5 million equity raising initiative, offering new shares to investors at A$0.035 each. The move includes a non-underwritten institutional placement and a fully underwritten entitlement offer, with major shareholder Scobie Ward committing to a substantial portion. This strategic move aims to enhance Terragen’s financial position and attract investor interest.
