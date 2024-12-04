Terragen Holdings Ltd Announces A$5 Million Equity Raising

Terragen Holdings Ltd (AU:TGH) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Terragen Holdings Ltd is launching a significant A$5 million equity raising initiative, offering new shares to investors at A$0.035 each. The move includes a non-underwritten institutional placement and a fully underwritten entitlement offer, with major shareholder Scobie Ward committing to a substantial portion. This strategic move aims to enhance Terragen’s financial position and attract investor interest.

For further insights into AU:TGH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.