Terragen Holdings Launches A$5 Million Equity Raise

December 04, 2024 — 08:47 pm EST

Terragen Holdings Ltd (AU:TGH) has released an update.

Terragen Holdings Ltd has announced a significant A$5.0 million equity raise through a mix of institutional placement and a 1-for-3.22 pro rata non-renounceable entitlement offer. The initiative aims to issue approximately 114.62 million new shares, with the placement expected to generate A$1.0 million and the entitlement offer to bring in A$4.0 million. This move could reshape the company’s shareholder structure, appealing to investors looking for growth opportunities in the stock market.

