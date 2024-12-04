Terragen Holdings Announces $5 Million Equity Raising

Terragen Holdings Ltd (AU:TGH) has released an update.

Terragen Holdings Ltd is set to raise approximately $5 million through an equity raising initiative, which includes an institutional placement and an entitlement offer to eligible shareholders. This strategic move aims to bolster the company’s financial foundation and support its future growth prospects. Investors should consider the associated risks and potential returns of this opportunity.

