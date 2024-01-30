Terraform Labs says bankruptcy will enable appeal of SEC lawsuit

By Dietrich Knauth

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Terraform Labs said on Tuesday that its recent bankruptcy filing will enable it to pursue a "do-or-die" appeal in a securities fraud case brought by the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission.

The blockchain company's statement, made in a bankruptcy court filing, refers to a ruling in December by a federal judge that found Terraform Labs and its founder Do Kwon violated U.S. law by failing to register two digital currencies whose collapse roiled cryptocurrency markets in 2022.

The case is headed for trial in March on the SEC's remaining fraud claims, but Terraform Labs said in the court filing that it likely could not afford to pay the yet-to-be-determined judgment or pursue an appeal.

"The exact size of a money judgment remains unknown, but it could very well outstrip the debtor's assets," Terraform's head of company operations Chris Amani wrote in a court filing.

The company has access to about $28 million in Bitcoin, $7 million of various other cryptocurrencies, and about $87 million in its own proprietary token, Luna, according to its court filings.

Terraform Labs intends to argue on appeal that the SEC has no authority over the company because its cryptocurrency tokens are not "securities."

Such an appeal would normally require the company to post bond of 110% of the total judgment value before it can proceed. But a Chapter 11 bankruptcy may enable the company to appeal without posting a bond, according to Terraform Labs.

"Without the protection of chapter 11, the Debtor would likely have to liquidate after the trial," Amani wrote.

An SEC spokesman declined to comment Tuesday.

Terraform says it intends to continue developing tools and applications for the that it created in the wake of its 2022 collapse. The company is building out its own products, like its crypto wallet "Station" and also encouraging third-party development of applications for its Terra blockchain.

Terraform was at the center of the so-called "crypto winter" of 2022, when collapsing asset prices bankrupted many other crypto companies.

Terraform's stablecoin TerraUSD, designed to maintain a constant $1 price, caused widespread volatility in crypto markets after its price began to fall. TerraUSD and its sister coin Luna eventually lost all of their value, and the ensuing fallout contributed to the bankruptcies of FTX, Three Arrows Capital, Celsius Network, BlockFi, Voyager Digital and Genesis Global.

The case is In re Terraform Labs, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, No. 24-10070,

For Terraform Labs: Ronit Berkovich, Christine Calabrese and Jared Friedmann of Weil, Gotshal & Manges

Read more:

US SEC trial against Terraform Labs postponed to allow Do Kwon extradition

Fact box: Crypto's string of bankruptcies

Collapsed stablecoin TerraUSD announces recovery plan as token flounders

(Reporting by Dietrich Knauth in New York)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.