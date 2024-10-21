TerraCom Limited Updates Corporate Governance Practices

TerraCom Limited (AU:TER) has released an update.

TerraCom Limited has updated its corporate governance statement, confirming adherence to ASX guidelines. The company’s governance practices, including board responsibilities and director appointments, are detailed on their website. This transparency aims to bolster investor confidence in TerraCom’s commitment to robust governance.

