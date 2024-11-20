TerraCom Limited Reports AGM Success and Future Focus

TerraCom Limited (AU:TER) has released an update.

TerraCom Limited has successfully concluded its 2024 Annual General Meeting, where key resolutions such as the adoption of the remuneration report and re-election of directors Glen Lewis and Mark Ludski were overwhelmingly approved. The company, a prominent low-cost coal producer with operations in Australia and South Africa, continues to focus on delivering strong returns from its diversified asset portfolio.

