TerraCom Limited Reports AGM Success and Future Focus

November 20, 2024 — 10:48 pm EST

TerraCom Limited (AU:TER) has released an update.

TerraCom Limited has successfully concluded its 2024 Annual General Meeting, where key resolutions such as the adoption of the remuneration report and re-election of directors Glen Lewis and Mark Ludski were overwhelmingly approved. The company, a prominent low-cost coal producer with operations in Australia and South Africa, continues to focus on delivering strong returns from its diversified asset portfolio.

