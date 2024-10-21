TerraCom Limited Highlights 2024 Governance Compliance

TerraCom Limited (AU:TER) has released an update.

TerraCom Limited has released its 2024 Corporate Governance Statement, detailing the company’s adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations. The report highlights TerraCom’s governance framework and responsibilities, emphasizing their commitment to transparency and accountability. The company operates a diverse portfolio in the coal sectors across Australia and South Africa, focusing on maximizing value for investors.

