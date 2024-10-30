News & Insights

TerraCom Limited Announces Upcoming Dividend Distribution

October 30, 2024 — 09:10 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

TerraCom Limited (AU:TER) has released an update.

TerraCom Limited has announced a dividend distribution of AUD 0.01 per share, with the ex-date set for November 21, 2024, and the payment date scheduled for December 6, 2024. This announcement will likely interest investors looking to benefit from TerraCom’s financial performance in the last quarter.

