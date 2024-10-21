TerraCom Limited Announces 2024 Annual Meeting

TerraCom Limited (AU:TER) has released an update.

TerraCom Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 21, 2024, in Sydney, Australia. The company, known for its low-cost coal production in Australia and South Africa, invites shareholders to participate either in person or via proxy. TerraCom emphasizes its commitment to delivering exceptional outcomes for investors through its diversified asset portfolio.

