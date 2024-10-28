Terra Uranium Reinforces Commitment to Governance Standards

Terra Uranium Limited (AU:T92) has released an update.

Terra Uranium Limited has released its corporate governance statement, confirming adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s guidelines for the fiscal year ending June 2024. This disclosure ensures transparency and accountability, vital aspects for investors assessing the company’s management practices. By aligning with these principles, Terra Uranium aims to strengthen investor confidence and maintain robust governance standards.

