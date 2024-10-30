Terra Uranium Limited Announces Virtual AGM for 2024

Terra Uranium Limited (AU:T92) has released an update.

Terra Uranium Limited (ASX:T92) has announced its Annual General Meeting will be held virtually on November 29, 2024. Shareholders are encouraged to access meeting documents electronically to enhance efficiency and sustainability. The company highlights the importance of updating communication preferences to receive timely investor updates.

For further insights into AU:T92 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.