Terra Uranium Issues Over One Million Unquoted Options

Terra Uranium Limited has announced the issuance of over one million unquoted options set to expire in 2026, with an exercise price of $0.15. This move is part of a previously disclosed transaction, indicating strategic financial maneuvers within the company. Investors keen on Terra Uranium’s growth prospects may find this development noteworthy.

