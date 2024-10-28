News & Insights

Terra Uranium Expands Exploration in Canadian Uranium Belt

October 28, 2024 — 01:07 am EDT

Terra Uranium Limited (AU:T92) has released an update.

Terra Uranium Limited, listed on the ASX under the code T92, is making significant strides in the Athabasca Basin, Canada, a renowned uranium-producing region. The company is strategically exploring multiple projects, leveraging advanced geophysical techniques to uncover potential high-grade deposits near existing infrastructure. Additionally, Terra Uranium is expanding its portfolio by acquiring the Amer Lake Uranium Project in Nunavut, enhancing its footprint in key mineral-rich areas.

