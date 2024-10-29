News & Insights

Terra Uranium Expands Athabasca Basin Projects

Terra Uranium Limited (AU:T92) has released an update.

Terra Uranium Limited has expanded its presence in the Athabasca Basin through strategic agreements with ATHA Energy Corp., allowing both companies to acquire significant stakes in each other’s projects. With 18 drill-ready targets and upcoming exploration programs, T92 is poised to capitalize on rising uranium prices amid the growing demand for clean energy. The company’s acquisition of the Amer Lake Uranium Project further positions it as a strategic growth asset in the uranium exploration sector.

