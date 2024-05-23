News & Insights

Terra Uranium Director Bolsters Shareholdings

May 23, 2024 — 12:18 am EDT

Terra Uranium Limited (AU:T92) has released an update.

Terra Uranium Limited has announced a change in Director Haydn John Lynch’s holdings, where Lynch has increased his direct interest in the company by acquiring an additional 12,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares at $0.12 each, bringing his total to 37,000 shares. The transaction, an on-market purchase, took place on May 22, 2024, and did not involve any disposal of securities.

