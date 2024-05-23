Terra Uranium Director Bolsters Shareholdings

Terra Uranium Limited (AU:T92) has released an update.

Terra Uranium Limited has announced a change in Director Haydn John Lynch’s holdings, where Lynch has increased his direct interest in the company by acquiring an additional 12,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares at $0.12 each, bringing his total to 37,000 shares. The transaction, an on-market purchase, took place on May 22, 2024, and did not involve any disposal of securities.

For further insights into AU:T92 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.