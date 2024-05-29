Terra Uranium Appoints New Auditor Amidst Restructuring

Terra Uranium Limited (AU:T92) has released an update.

Terra Uranium Limited has announced the appointment of BDO Audit Pty Ltd as its new auditor after the resignation of the former auditor, BDO Audit (WA) Pty Ltd, and the subsequent approval by ASIC. The switch is attributed to an internal restructuring at BDO WA, which now conducts its audits through BDO Audit, an authorized audit company. Shareholders will vote to confirm the new auditor’s appointment at the upcoming Annual General Meeting in 2024.

For further insights into AU:T92 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.