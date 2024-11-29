Terra Uranium Annual Meeting: Strong Support for Key Resolutions

Terra Uranium Limited (AU:T92) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Terra Uranium Limited successfully passed all resolutions during their 2024 Annual General Meeting, including key items such as the adoption of the remuneration report and the approval of a new employee incentive plan. The election and re-election of directors were also unanimously supported, reflecting strong shareholder confidence. The company also secured approval for a 10% placement facility, indicating potential growth strategies ahead.

For further insights into AU:T92 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.