Terra Uranium Annual Meeting: Strong Support for Key Resolutions

November 29, 2024 — 12:57 am EST

Terra Uranium Limited (AU:T92) has released an update.

Terra Uranium Limited successfully passed all resolutions during their 2024 Annual General Meeting, including key items such as the adoption of the remuneration report and the approval of a new employee incentive plan. The election and re-election of directors were also unanimously supported, reflecting strong shareholder confidence. The company also secured approval for a 10% placement facility, indicating potential growth strategies ahead.

