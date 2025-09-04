Terra Property Trust Posts Wider Q2 Loss

Key Points GAAP net loss widened to $9.1 million, or $0.38 per share, in Q2 2025, driven by a rise in non-performing loans and reduced interest income.

The monthly dividend was maintained at $0.10 per share, extending the streak to 114 months, despite GAAP earnings falling below the payout.

Debt-to-equity ratio was reduced to 1.54x, reflecting a significant deleveraging since year-end 2023.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Terra Property Trust (NYSE:TPTA), a real estate investment trust focused on middle-market commercial real estate lending, posted its second-quarter 2025 earnings on Sept. 4, 2025. The headline result was a substantial GAAP net loss of $9.1 million, or $0.38 per share, as portfolio performance was hurt by a rise in non-performing loans. This GAAP net loss fell short of prior quarters, with steep declines in interest income.

The company’s monthly dividend of $0.10 per share was maintained, bringing ongoing questions around its sustainability as payouts exceeded GAAP earnings. Management’s update showed meaningful reductions in leverage, yet the quarter highlighted continued challenges in asset performance and transparency regarding troubled loans.

Business Overview and Key Focus Areas

Terra Property Trust operates by providing loans to commercial real estate borrowers, focused on the middle market segment. Its loan portfolio includes first mortgages, mezzanine debt, and preferred equity, usually for deals ranging from $10 million to $50 million. The company’s goal is to deliver current income for investors while managing risk through asset and regional diversification.

Recent business priorities include strengthening its balance sheet by reducing leverage, resolving underperforming assets, and maintaining a consistent distribution policy. Success for the company relies on effective management of loan performance, especially in challenging markets, and continued access to diversified funding. Portfolio diversification across property types and geographies, along with regulatory compliance as a real estate investment trust, remains central to its competitive strategy.

Quarter Highlights and Financial Developments

The second quarter showed a deterioration in financial performance relative to the prior period. The GAAP net loss of $9.1 million was chiefly caused by falling interest income due to non-performing loans and increased non-cash charges. In comparison, the previous quarter’s GAAP net loss was $1.3 million. No concrete data emerged in the latest update about progress in resolving these non-performing loans, which is a step back from the more detailed disclosures provided a quarter earlier.

Portfolio composition shifted as the company reduced its asset count to 18 from 20 at the start of the quarter, possibly signaling asset sales or repayments. However, management did not specify if these changes reduced overall credit risk, leaving stakeholders without a clear line of sight on how the portfolio’s risk profile is evolving.

Key earnings metrics, such as the incremental CECL reserve (Current Expected Credit Losses, which estimates potential future loan losses), decreased to $1.4 million from $2.1 million, but with continued lack of detail on specific loans, it is hard to assess whether credit risk is truly improving or simply being provisioned differently. Depreciation and amortization stood at $1.7 million, slightly down from the previous period.

On the portfolio side, as of June 30, 2025, Terra Property Trust continued to focus on loans with floating interest rates—95% of its commercial loan exposure remains floating, with a weighted average gross yield of 13.8%. The average cost of debt was 7.2%. The remaining term of its loans, excluding non-performers, was about 18 months as of June 30, 2025. Portfolio breakdown showed 51% equity, 22% first mortgages, 16% preferred equity, and 11% mezzanine loans, while property types included industrial, office, multifamily, and corporate assets, among others.

The company declared and paid its standard monthly cash dividend of $0.10 per share. This marked the 114th consecutive monthly distribution, but again, dividend payments comfortably outpaced quarterly GAAP earnings, continuing a trend that increases the risk of a future dividend cut. No change was declared in the dividend policy for the period.

On the capital structure front, the company reported further progress in deleveraging. Debt-to-equity was 1.54x, representing a significant decrease from the level at the end of 2023. Debt was reduced by $165 million, or 40%, since year-end 2023.

The company has expiring unsecured notes: $85.1 million in 6.00% senior notes are due in June 2026 (calendar year basis) and $38.4 million in 7.00% senior notes mature in March 2026. The company referenced the need and intent to refinance these notes but gave no further specifics or updates regarding its refinancing strategies or potential costs. Shareholders anticipating a public liquidity event, such as an IPO or direct exchange listing, received little new information beyond management’s ongoing intent and recognition of difficult market conditions for real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Watch Points

Terra Property Trust did not issue new or updated financial guidance for the next quarter or for full-year fiscal 2025. There was no specific management outlook or forecast shared regarding expected earnings, portfolio performance, or dividend sustainability.

Investors should monitor for portfolio health, cash flow coverage for the dividend, and signs of renewed growth or origination activity as key developments to watch in the coming quarters. Shareholders also await more detailed disclosure on the company’s progress toward desired liquidity events and possible changes to its distribution policy.

TPTA pays a dividend. The quarterly dividend was unchanged at $0.10 per share, continuing its payout streak.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,048%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 184% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Motley Fool Markets Team is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of these articles. Motley Fool Markets Team cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.