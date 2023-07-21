Terra Firma Capital Partners founder Guy Hands steps down from company's helm

Adds quote, context

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - British financier Guy Hands has stepped down as CEO and chairman of private equity firm Terra Firma Capital Partners, according to a company statement sent to Reuters.

Richard Hands and Paul Hatter will lead the company as managing director and chief operating officer, respectively.

"Guy wants to change the focus of his life giving him more time to work on his and his wife Julia's philanthropic interests whilst continuing to be involved in the portfolio businesses that are Hands Family Investments, as well as in the legacy Terra Firma fund investment Annington, sitting on the boards that work with those investments," the statement read.

Guy Hands founded Terra Firma in 2002 through the spin-out of Japanese bank Nomura's Principal Finance Group (PFG), which he used to lead.

(Reporting by Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro, Editing by Louise Heavens)

