Terra Clean Energy’s $3M Funding Initiative

Tisdale Resources Corp (TSE:TCEC) has released an update.
Terra Clean Energy Corp. is raising up to $3 million through a private placement to fund its mineral exploration projects, including the South Falcon East uranium project. The funds will support exploration, development, and general corporate purposes, with offerings including common shares and flow-through shares qualifying for Canadian tax benefits.
