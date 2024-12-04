Terra Clean Energy’s $3M Funding Initiative

Tisdale Resources Corp (TSE:TCEC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Terra Clean Energy Corp. is raising up to $3 million through a private placement to fund its mineral exploration projects, including the South Falcon East uranium project. The funds will support exploration, development, and general corporate purposes, with offerings including common shares and flow-through shares qualifying for Canadian tax benefits.

For further insights into TSE:TCEC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.