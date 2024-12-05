News & Insights

Stocks

Terra Capital Becomes Key Stakeholder in Mt Monger

December 05, 2024 — 09:27 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. (AU:MTM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. has disclosed that Terra Capital Natural Resources Fund Pty Ltd and Terra Capital Green Metals Fund Pty Ltd have become substantial holders, acquiring 28,037,815 ordinary shares, representing a 6.9% voting power. This strategic move, valued at over $3 million, positions Terra Capital as a significant player in the company’s future developments.

For further insights into AU:MTM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.