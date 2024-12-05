Terra Capital Becomes Key Stakeholder in Mt Monger

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. (AU:MTM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. has disclosed that Terra Capital Natural Resources Fund Pty Ltd and Terra Capital Green Metals Fund Pty Ltd have become substantial holders, acquiring 28,037,815 ordinary shares, representing a 6.9% voting power. This strategic move, valued at over $3 million, positions Terra Capital as a significant player in the company’s future developments.

For further insights into AU:MTM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.