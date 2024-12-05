Terra Capital Becomes Key Stakeholder in Mt Monger

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. (AU:MTM) has released an update.
Mt Monger Resources Ltd. has disclosed that Terra Capital Natural Resources Fund Pty Ltd and Terra Capital Green Metals Fund Pty Ltd have become substantial holders, acquiring 28,037,815 ordinary shares, representing a 6.9% voting power. This strategic move, valued at over $3 million, positions Terra Capital as a significant player in the company’s future developments.
